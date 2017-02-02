Chahal takes 6-25 as India routs England, wins series 2-1

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Yuzvendra Chahal took six wickets for 25 runs as India bowled England out for just 127 to win their third Twenty20 international by 75 runs on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

Chasing 203 for victory, a spectacular batting collapse by England saw it bowled out in 16.3 overs - with the last eight wickets falling for just eight runs and six players failing to score.

Chahal became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in international T20 cricket, and he also took the third-best figures in the shortest format. Only Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis has achieved a six-wicket haul before him, twice, with figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe (2012) and 6-16 against Australia (2011).

The onslaught arrived after Suresh Raina (63) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56) both scored their first T20 international half-centuries to guide India to 202-6 in 20 overs. England had won a third successive toss in this series and opted to bowl.

India got off to a bad start, with Virat Kohli (2) run out in the second over. Lokesh Rahul (22) then put on 61 runs off 37 balls with Raina for the second wicket as the 50-mark came up in the sixth over.

Ben Stokes (1-32) bowled Rahul in the eighth over, and Dhoni came out to bat at no.4. Raina, who was dropped on 47 not out, went on to complete his half-century off 39 balls.

The 100 came up in the 13th over, and Raina skied a mis-hit and was caught off Liam Plunkett (1-22). In all, he faced 45 balls and hit two fours as well as five sixes.

India kept the momentum going, with Dhoni completing his half-century off 32 balls. In all, he faced 36 balls, and hit five fours as well as two sixes.

Yuvraj Singh (27) smacked 24 runs off Jordan in the 18th over, and put on 57 runs off 28 balls for the fourth wicket with Dhoni. Both were dismissed in the final two overs, but the damage had already been done as 200 came up in the last over of the innings.

Faced with an imposing target, England's hopes of a quick start were dashed when Sam Billings was caught at slip off Chahal for a first-ball duck in the second over.

Jason Roy (32) and Joe Root (42) then put on 47 runs off 29 balls for the second wicket, bringing up the 50-mark in the sixth over.

Roy was stumped off Amit Mishra (1-23) in the seventh over. England didn't give up, with Eoin Morgan (40) adding 64 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket with Root, bringing up the 100 by taking 22 runs off Raina in the 12th over.

The chase seemed to be on, with 89 needed off the last eight overs. But India put on its two leg spinners in tandem and Chahal struck twice in the 14th over. Morgan holed out at deep midwicket, while Root was trapped lbw off the very next ball.

England's innings promptly collapsed in stunning manner as the tourists went from 119-2 to 127 all out in the space of 18 balls.

Chahal took three more wickets with both Stokes (6) and Moeen Ali (2) caught in the deep, while Jordan (0) was stumped later on. Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) chipped in with three quick wickets and completed the rout.

It brought down the curtains on a long, unsuccessful tour for England.

Along with the T20s, the hosts also won the test series by a comfortable 4-0 margin, and took the ODI contest 2-1.