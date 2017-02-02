Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans are moving to dismantle former President Barack Obama's rules on the environment, gun ownership and financial disclosure. They're looking to reverse years of what they see as excessive government regulation during the Democrat's presidency.

House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday to scuttle a regulation that prevents debris from coal mining from being dumped into nearby streams. Lawmakers also are set to rescind a rule requiring disclosure of payments made to foreign governments relating to mining and drilling.

Rules on fracking, guns and federal contracting also are in the cross-hairs as Congress uses the little-known Congressional Review Act to void rules finalized during Obama's last months in office. Recent regulations can be negated on a simple majority vote of both chambers and the president's signature.