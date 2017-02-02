Guilty plea coming in case of 5 immigrants who died in fire

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer says a Detroit-area restaurant owner who lost five workers in a fire will plead guilty to illegally harboring immigrants but also insist he's not responsible for their deaths.

Ray Cassar (Ka-SAR') tells The Associated Press there will be a "vigorous fight" with prosecutors over the deaths, which occurred a year ago at Roger Tam's home in Novi.

It's a critical issue because Tam could face a long prison sentence if a judge decides he's responsible for the five people not escaping the basement. Tam and his wife will appear in federal court Wednesday.

A teenager and four young men from Mexico died during the fire, which was likely caused by smoking. The basement had stairs to the first floor. The basement windows were made of glass block.