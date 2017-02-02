BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Feb. 2

TODAY

Visa and Amazon release their latest quarterly results, and the Labor Department reports its latest weekly figures on applications for unemployment benefits.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Apple soars on better phone sales

Sales of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus improved over the last three months, ending a slump.

CENTERPIECE

Housing hampers retail spending, economy

The current economic recovery, while durable, is the weakest of any since World War II. One little-noticed reason is that Americans are no longer using their homes as piggy banks.

STORY STOCKS

Apple (AAPL)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Arconic (ARNC)

Lincoln National (LNC)

Overstock.com (OSTK)

Dominion Resources (D)

Apache (APA)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund (ASBAX)

The fund is somewhat unusual in that it focuses on short-term bonds but invests almost exclusively in very highly rated ones. Morningstar says it "has yet to distinguish itself."

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Seth Sutel (212-621-1618). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.