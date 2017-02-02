From jail to Cabinet minister; Gambia's new government forms

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A newly released prisoner is among the first members of Gambia's new Cabinet to be sworn into office as President Adama Barrow continues to reverse the actions of former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Amadou Sanneh, who held been jailed as a political opponent of Jammeh, was designated finance minister just 72 hours after being released.

The first ministers, who include activists and top opposition leaders during the former regime, were sworn into office Wednesday.

Barrow is the first new president in Gambia in more than two decades. Jammeh, who seized control in a 1994 coup, went into exile last month under international pressure and the threat of a regional military intervention after refusing to accept his December election loss.