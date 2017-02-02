Prosecutor: Pair charged in girl's death cited faith healing

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple who told police they don't believe in medical treatment are being charged in the pneumonia death of their 2-year-old daughter.

The Berks County district attorney says the parents told investigators that "as part of their faith they do not believe in any medical treatment," including medication and doctors.

Their daughter Ella Grace Foster died Nov. 8.

Jonathan and Grace Foster are being charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. The couple lives in Upper Tulpehocken Township, near the village of Strausstown. Authorities didn't specify exactly which church the couple attended.

It wasn't clear whether the Fosters have attorneys who could comment on the accusations, and a number listed for them was busy on Wednesday.