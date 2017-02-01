Mexico starts talks with businesses on NAFTA changes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will open a 90-day consultation period with private business groups about possible changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to re-negotiate NAFTA, a trade pact with Mexico and Canada in operation since 1994.

Mexico says it will negotiate changes, but won't accept import quotas or new tariff barriers.

Mexico's Economy Department said Tuesday the consultations will be held simultaneously with similar talks in the United States.

Manufacturers in Mexico have benefited from the pact, but Mexico's small farmers say they've been hurt.

On Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto reached an agreement with state governors to use their states' offices in the United States to help protect migrants there.

Trump has pledged to increase deportations.