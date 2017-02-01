Autistic teen to be charged as adult in mother's slaying

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An autistic South Carolina boy who authorities say fatally stabbed his mother dozens of time when he was 13 will be charged as an adult.

Media outlets report that 44-year-old Isabel Zuluaga was found dead inside her Simpsonville home in September 2015 after she had been stabbed at least 28 times.

The solicitor's office announced Tuesday that Zuluaga's 14-year-old son will be tried as an adult for the crime. The Associated Press does not typically identify juveniles who are charged with crimes.

Investigators say the boy confessed after initially denying knowledge of what happened to his mother.

If convicted as an adult, he would face a sentence of no less than 30 years. If he had been tried and convicted as a juvenile, he could have been released from incarceration at age 21.