O'Shea makes 5 changes to Italy for opener against Wales

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made five changes from the team that beat South Africa in November for its Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday.

Edoardo Gori didn't start any of the November tests, but the Treviso scrum-half has been given the nod ahead of Giorgio Bronzini.

Maxime Mbanda, who is making his debut in the tournament, and Abraham Steyn will flank long-standing captain Sergio Parisse in the back row.

Parisse will extend his record to 122 appearances for the Azzurri — 74 as captain.

Prop Andrea Lovotti is back for the first time since Italy's loss to New Zealand in November and makes up the front row alongside Ornel Gega and Lorenzo Cittadini.

Behind them will be lock George Biagi, also promoted from the bench, and Marco Fuser.