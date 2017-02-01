BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MATTIS-FIRST TRIP — By visiting Japan and South Korea on his first official overseas trip, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce key alliances after President Donald Trump's campaign-trail complaints that defense treaties disadvantaged the United States. The visits also reflect the urgency of concerns on both sides of the Pacific about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. By Robert Burns. SENT: 750 words, photos.

INDONESIA-REFUGEES-TRUMP — After getting death threats from Al-Shabab militants, Mohamed Dahir Saeed and his wife fled their native Somalia with plans to seek safety in Australia. They arrived in nearby Indonesia, only to be told "the sea is closed" for anyone attempting to make the perilous boat journey south. That was two years ago. Now another chance may be disappearing for Saeed and thousands of other asylum seekers who have made it to this Southeast Asian country with dreams of finding better lives elsewhere. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — Australia's prime minister won't say how many refugees from Pacific island camps will be resettled in the United States after President Donald Trump's administration said "extreme vetting" would be used to check their cases. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-BAN — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he won't run for South Korea's presidency, a surprise announcement that removes a key figure in the scramble to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye and further stirs the country's already tumultuous politics. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CHINA-MISSING TYCOON — Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire reportedly seized in Hong Kong by mainland Chinese police, in a case that could rekindle concerns about overreach by Chinese law enforcement in the semiautonomous city. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 920 words, photos.

NKOREA-THAT NEW CAR SMELL — Salespeople at Pyongyang's premier car dealership wait patiently beside racks of glossy brochures in a showroom filled with that unmistakable new car smell from a couple dozen Whistle sedans and Cuckoo SUVs — all bearing the distinctive, double-pigeon logo of Pyonghwa Motors, North Korea's only passenger car company. Pyonghwa, whose factory was designed to produce up to 10,000 cars a year, appears to be stuck in neutral. Experts say just about everything its pigeon hood ornaments are attached to these days comes straight from China. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DRUG CRACKDOWN — Most of the thousands of killings of poor suspects under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug crackdown appear to be extrajudicial executions and may constitute crimes against humanity, Amnesty International says. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Philippine communist rebels say they are terminating their unilateral cease-fire after accusing the government of failing to release all political prisoners and encroaching on rebel-held areas. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 400 words.

AFGHANISTAN-BLEAK REPORT — In his first report to the new Trump administration, a U.S. watchdog that monitors billions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan issues a bleak progress report, saying the Afghan government controls barely half the country, its security forces numbers are on the decline and drug production is on the rise, while eradication is down. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 720 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban have killed a woman accused of adultery in northeastern Afghanistan, officials say. SENT: 240 words.

AFGHANISTAN-SHAOLIN WOMEN — While Afghanistan's Buddhists were carving the giant sandstone statues in Bamiyan in 500 A.D., Buddhists in China were creating martial arts in the Shaolin temple in Henan Province. Fifteen hundred years later, 10 ethnic Hazara women and girls practice the martial arts of Shaolin on a hilltop in the west of Kabul. They are preparing for the day that Afghanistan can send its women's team to the Shaolin world championship in China. By Massoud Hossaini. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA — Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh are worried about a government proposal to relocate them to a low-lying island deemed not yet inhabitable. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — A former Khmer Rouge member who was chief photographer at a prison where about 20,000 people were tortured before being executed says he is forming a political party for Cambodia's 2018 general election. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-PETER THIEL — Silicon Valley billionaire and President Donald Trump adviser Peter Thiel was able to gain New Zealand citizenship in 2011 despite never having lived in the country, because a top lawmaker decided his entrepreneurial skills and philanthropy were valuable to the nation, documents reveal. By Nick Perry. SENT: 520 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-ELECTION — New Zealand's recently appointed Prime Minister Bill English announces that the country will hold a national election in September in what will be a test of his popularity following the surprise resignation of former leader John Key. By Nick Perry. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ASTROLOGER ARRESTED — An astrologer who made several predictions that Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena would die has been arrested and released on bail, police say. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 270 words.

TOKYO 2020-MEDALS — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals that will be awarded to athletes. SENT: 120 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia, lifted by upbeat manufacturing data from China and Japan. The U.S. dollar was steady, regaining some lost ground after falling on comments by President Donald Trump accusing China and Japan of manipulating their currencies. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-CURRENCY — Japan is not deliberately weakening the yen to boost its exports, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says when asked in parliament about President Donald Trump's accusations of currency manipulation. Abe is expected to meet with Trump in Washington on Feb. 10. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 490 words, photos.

INDIA-ECONOMY — India's finance minister pledges relief for middle class taxpayers and small and medium-sized companies, saying the government will spend billions of dollars to double farmers' incomes, upgrade ramshackle infrastructure and provide cheap housing. By Ashok Sharma. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — China started 2017 on a high note according to results of a survey that showed manufacturing expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 390 words, photos.

JAPAN-NINTENDO — Nintendo Co. President Tatsumi Kimishima says the company is committed to delivering more content for smartphones, noting that the success of "Pokemon Go," a smartphone augmented-reality game, boosted sales of other Pokemon games and of 3DS machines. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 460 words, photos.

___

