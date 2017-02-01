Apple Pay to become available in Taiwan soon

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) Apple Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service provided by Apple Inc., will soon be available in Taiwan, the U.S. consumer electronics giant said on its website Wednesday.



Consumers in Taiwan will be able to use their iPhones and Apple Watches, with touch ID authentication, to make payments, the website said, but did not give an exact date when the services will start.



It said shoppers will simply need to place a finger on the Touch ID sensor and hold the iPhone within an inch of the contactless reader to make a purchase.



When using the Apple Watch, buyers will need to double-click the side button and hold the display within an inch of the contactless reader then wait for a gentle tap that signals completion of the purchase, according to the website.



Apple said seven banks will be part of the initial launch of the Apple Pay services in Taiwan.



The seven listed are Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan, Apple said.



Apple Pay was introduced on the global market in September 2014, allowing contactless payments via iOS apps.



Taiwan will become the 14th location to have the Apple Pay system, after the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, China, France, Russia, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Singapore and Japan, according to Apple.