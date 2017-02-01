Signing day begins with Alabama closing on recruiting title

On the first Wednesday of February, it becomes obvious why Alabama contends for a national title every season.

The Crimson Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country each of the last six years, according 247Sports' composite rankings, and are in position to make it seven in a row on national signing day. Even if none of the few highly touted recruits who are waiting until signing day to commit end up with the Tide, Nick Saban will still have a loaded class, featuring running back Najee Harris, who might be the top high school player in the country.

Can any team surpass the Tide on signing day?

Maybe Ohio State. Buckeyes fans are touting Urban Meyer's latest class as the best in school history.

That's probably about it. Still, there will be high spirits and optimism at most football programs as coaches tout their classes with a mountain of clichés.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will hold another "Signing of the Stars" welcome party, including a long list of past Wolverines greats.

Georgia is drawing raves from the recruiting analysts in Kirby Smart's second year as coach. The former Alabama assistant has brought the signing day process to the Bulldogs.