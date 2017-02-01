Woman sustains thighbone fracture in fall into ravine after being robbed by a monkey

A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday after sustaining a fracture in the left thigh from a fall into a ravine caused by a wild monkey suspected of trying to snatch her backpack out of her while she was hiking on Chai Shan (Monkey Mountain) in Kaohsiung City.

According to police investigation, the 47-year-old woman was nearing a rest area around 8:30 a.m. when a monkey allegedly tried to snatch her backpack from her, which caused her to lose her footing and fall into a ravine.

Police and a rescue team responded immediately to the scene and found that the woman was conscious but suffered from a thighbone fracture. Paramedics took turn to carry her on a stretcher down the mountain after bandaging her wounds and steadying the broken bone.

Monkey Mountain, which is located on the western side of Kaohsiung and bordering the Taiwan Strait, has its nickname for the abundance of Taiwan Macaques that inhabit the area. There are so many that sometimes they come down to the street level.

These monkeys are generally harmless; however, they become aggressive as they know hikers carry food. Some monkeys are sneaky and will come from nowhere to steal hikers’ food or jump on them in an attempt to yank their bags out of them when their heads are turned. It’s strongly advised that hikers do not eat anything while hiking on Monkey Mountain.