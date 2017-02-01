MOFA to consider inviting Obama to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday it was considering the proposal of a legislator to invite former United States President Barack Obama to visit Taiwan.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lin Chun-hsien said former President Bill Clinton had also visited the island, so there was a precedent to invite Obama, who left office on January 20 to make way for Republican Donald Trump.

MOFA reportedly agreed with his proposal, adding a visit would be a witness to the steadiness and friendliness of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Before Obama left office, he signed the National Defense Authorization Act allowing senior military officers and top officials to visit each other’s country, an unprecedented move since Washington and Taipei ended formal diplomatic relations in 1979, Lin said.

During his period in office, Obama visited Asian countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, so Taiwan should be proactive and invite him to come to the island, the legislator said.

Lin added that he had previously asked MOFA to arrange such a trip, and that it had replied it would actively research the possibility.

In a written reply to the legislator’s request, the ministry had cited the examples of visits by Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Clinton as positive developments that had strengthened friendship with the U.S. and raised Taiwan’s international profile.

MOFA said Obama had made positive contributions to the relationship, such as frequently mentioning the Taiwan Relations Act, approving weapons sales, praising Taiwan’s democracy and calling on China to be constructive.