BC-HKN--NHL Standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 51 30 14 7 67 155 127 Ottawa 48 26 16 6 58 132 129 Boston 53 26 21 6 58 135 138 Toronto 48 23 16 9 55 148 139 Florida 51 22 19 10 54 122 142 Tampa Bay 51 22 23 6 50 139 150 Buffalo 49 20 20 9 49 120 141 Detroit 50 20 21 9 49 126 148 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 50 33 11 6 72 162 109 Columbus 49 33 12 4 70 166 118 Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 176 143 N.Y. Rangers 50 31 18 1 63 171 135 Philadelphia 51 25 20 6 56 141 160 N.Y. Islanders 48 22 17 9 53 139 138 Carolina 49 22 20 7 51 131 141 New Jersey 51 21 21 9 51 117 147 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 49 33 11 5 71 165 111 Chicago 52 30 17 5 65 143 135 Nashville 50 24 18 8 56 140 134 St. Louis 50 24 21 5 53 141 157 Dallas 51 21 20 10 52 141 160 Winnipeg 53 24 25 4 52 155 164 Colorado 47 13 32 2 28 94 161 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 51 32 17 2 66 138 117 Anaheim 52 28 15 9 65 138 130 Edmonton 52 28 16 8 64 154 137 Los Angeles 50 25 21 4 54 126 123 Calgary 52 25 24 3 53 134 149 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 119 140 Arizona 49 16 27 6 38 110 155

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 2

Montreal 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 6, Ottawa 5

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 3, Chicago 1