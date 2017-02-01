BC-HKN--NHL Standings

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/02/01
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 51 30 14 7 67 155 127
Ottawa 48 26 16 6 58 132 129
Boston 53 26 21 6 58 135 138
Toronto 48 23 16 9 55 148 139
Florida 51 22 19 10 54 122 142
Tampa Bay 51 22 23 6 50 139 150
Buffalo 49 20 20 9 49 120 141
Detroit 50 20 21 9 49 126 148
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 50 33 11 6 72 162 109
Columbus 49 33 12 4 70 166 118
Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 176 143
N.Y. Rangers 50 31 18 1 63 171 135
Philadelphia 51 25 20 6 56 141 160
N.Y. Islanders 48 22 17 9 53 139 138
Carolina 49 22 20 7 51 131 141
New Jersey 51 21 21 9 51 117 147
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 49 33 11 5 71 165 111
Chicago 52 30 17 5 65 143 135
Nashville 50 24 18 8 56 140 134
St. Louis 50 24 21 5 53 141 157
Dallas 51 21 20 10 52 141 160
Winnipeg 53 24 25 4 52 155 164
Colorado 47 13 32 2 28 94 161
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 51 32 17 2 66 138 117
Anaheim 52 28 15 9 65 138 130
Edmonton 52 28 16 8 64 154 137
Los Angeles 50 25 21 4 54 126 123
Calgary 52 25 24 3 53 134 149
Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 119 140
Arizona 49 16 27 6 38 110 155

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 2

Montreal 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 6, Ottawa 5

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 3, Chicago 1