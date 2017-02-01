BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|51
|30
|14
|7
|67
|155
|127
|Ottawa
|48
|26
|16
|6
|58
|132
|129
|Boston
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|135
|138
|Toronto
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|148
|139
|Florida
|51
|22
|19
|10
|54
|122
|142
|Tampa Bay
|51
|22
|23
|6
|50
|139
|150
|Buffalo
|49
|20
|20
|9
|49
|120
|141
|Detroit
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49
|126
|148
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|162
|109
|Columbus
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|166
|118
|Pittsburgh
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|176
|143
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|171
|135
|Philadelphia
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|141
|160
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|22
|17
|9
|53
|139
|138
|Carolina
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|131
|141
|New Jersey
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|117
|147
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|49
|33
|11
|5
|71
|165
|111
|Chicago
|52
|30
|17
|5
|65
|143
|135
|Nashville
|50
|24
|18
|8
|56
|140
|134
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|21
|5
|53
|141
|157
|Dallas
|51
|21
|20
|10
|52
|141
|160
|Winnipeg
|53
|24
|25
|4
|52
|155
|164
|Colorado
|47
|13
|32
|2
|28
|94
|161
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|51
|32
|17
|2
|66
|138
|117
|Anaheim
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|138
|130
|Edmonton
|52
|28
|16
|8
|64
|154
|137
|Los Angeles
|50
|25
|21
|4
|54
|126
|123
|Calgary
|52
|25
|24
|3
|53
|134
|149
|Vancouver
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|119
|140
|Arizona
|49
|16
|27
|6
|38
|110
|155
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 2
Montreal 5, Buffalo 2
Florida 6, Ottawa 5
New Jersey 4, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3
Dallas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 5, Colorado 1
San Jose 3, Chicago 1