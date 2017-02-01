NHL Capsules: Columbus beats Rangers 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, who led 6-0 early in the third. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets won for the sixth time in 13 games since a franchise-record 16-game winning streak and beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season after losing the previous seven.

Jimmy Vesey, Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Kevin Klein scored for the Rangers, who announced a two-year contract extension for coach Alain Vigneault earlier in the day. Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots.

PENGUINS 4, PREDATORS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots, leading Pittsburgh to the win

Trevor Daley and Chris Kunitz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who had lost two in a row. Sidney Crosby picked up an assist on Hornqvist's first goal for the 994th point of his career.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his eighth goal and Colin Wilson added his seventh for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 35 saves, but the Penguins dominated the second period behind Hornqvist.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Islanders beat the league-leading Capitals

Strome's first goal since Dec. 31 lifted New York to a 2-1 lead at 6:31. Anthony Beauvillier stole the puck behind the Capitals net and passed it to Brock Nelson. The Islanders forward sent a quick pass to Strome, and he tapped it past goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Boychuk scored into an empty net with 1:08 left, and Alan Quine also scored for New York. The Islanders are 5-0-1 under interim coach Doug Weight.

Greiss signed a three-year contract extension with the Islanders on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 24th goal with 47 seconds left, and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington. Grubauer made 26 saves.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 1

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist, leading the Hurricanes to the victory.

The win snapped a five-game slide for Carolina — with all the losses in regulation — and ended Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

Aho, a 19-year-old from Finland, became the first Carolina rookie to record a hat trick since Erik Cole during the 2001-02 season. It was the third multiple-goal game this season for Aho, who has 15 goals.

Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk, the Hurricanes' only representative for the winning Metropolitan Division in Sunday's All-Star Game, also scored for Carolina.

Brayden Schenn scored his 100th NHL goal, all for Philadelphia, on a power play in the third period.

BRUINS 4, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Florida (AP) — Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Bruins beat the Lightning for their first three-game winning streak since early December.

Boston also got goals from Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano.

Alex Killorn scored twice and Brayden Point also had a goal for the Lightning, who are 3-8-2 in their last 13 games. Victor Hedman had three assists, and Ben Bishop stopped 31 shots.

CANADIENS 5, SABRES 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored three times and Carey Price made 37 saves, leading the Canadiens to the win.

David Desharnais and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal. Alexander Radulov and Phillip Danault each had two assists.

Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo late in the third period, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.

Pacioretty scored in each period on his way to his second hat trick of the season. He leads Montreal with 24 goals.

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 5

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to lift Florida to the victory.

With the score tied at 4, Ottawa goalie Mike Condon tried to clear the puck from behind the net but lost control of it. Marchessault grabbed the loose puck and poked it into the open net with 6:03 left.

Jason Demers added an empty-net goal with 34.5 seconds remaining to make it 6-4. Derick Brassard scored for Ottawa with 11 seconds to play.

Michael Matheson scored twice for the Panthers. Colton Sceviour and Mark Pysyk each had a goal, and Roberto Luongo stopped 36 shots.

Ryan Dzingel scored two goals for Ottawa, while Erik Karlsson and Chris Wideman each had one. Condon made 28 saves.

DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Cory Schneider made 27 saves, helping New Jersey hold on for the road win.

Stefan Noesen gave the Devils the lead on their first shot 1:28 into the game. Palmieri put New Jersey ahead 2-0 lead less than five minutes later and restored its two-goal advantage with 34 seconds left in the second period on the first of his team's two short-handed goals.

Detroit had an extra skater when Palmieri was called for interference with 2:16 left and pulled Jared Coreau about a minute later, but it couldn't take advantage of the opportunity to extend the game to overtime.

Coreau stopped 20 shots for the Red Wings, whose winless streak was extended to a season-high matching five games.

The Devils had lost three of four.