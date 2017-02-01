BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

NKOREA-THAT NEW CAR SMELL -- Salespeople at Pyongyang's premier car dealership wait patiently beside racks of glossy brochures in a showroom filled with that unmistakable new car smell from a couple dozen Whistle sedans and Cuckoo SUVs — all bearing the distinctive, double-pigeon logo of Pyonghwa Motors, North Korea's only passenger car company. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-ELECTION — New Zealand's recently appointed Prime Minister Bill English announced Wednesday that the country will hold a national election in September in what will be a test of his popularity following the surprise resignation of former leader John Key. By Nick Perry. SENT: 310 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CHINA-MISSING TYCOON — Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a Chinese billionaire reportedly taken away from his Hong Kong hotel by mainland police, in a case that has parallels with last year's disappearances of five booksellers. SENT: 200 words.

AUSTRALIA-US-REFUGEES - Australia's prime minister would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps will be resettled in the United States after President Donald Trump's administration said "extreme vetting" would be used to check their cases. SENT: 250 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Philippine communist rebels say they are terminating their unilateral cease-fire after accusing the government of failing to release all political prisoners and encroaching on rebel-held areas. SENT: 150 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

JAPAN-US-CURRENCY — Japanese officials have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Tokyo is seeking to weaken the yen against the U.S. dollar to gain a trade advantage. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 450 words.

JAPAN-NINTENDO — Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. says it aims to sell 2 million Switch consoles in the first month after its launch. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — A survey shows Chinese manufacturing expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years. By Joe McDonald. SENT 390 words.

INDIA-US-TECH VISAS — The shares of top Indian IT companies sank Tuesday in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India. By Muneeza Naqvi. Sent: 450 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.