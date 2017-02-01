TSMC: Morris Chang is fine, suffers only a few facial bruises after a fall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)─Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company （TSMC） confirmed on Wednesday morning that its chairman Morris Chang （張忠謀）had suffered only minor abrasions after a fall in the United States.

According media reports, a photograph shows Chang and his wife arriving at the Honolulu International Airport on Jan. 31 morning, and preparing board to a China Airlines flight bound for Taiwan. A China Airlines representative in Honolulu confirmed that Chang was in normal condition and had been able to board the plane without any physical support.

His flight is scheduled to arrive at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9 p.m on Wednesday.

Chinese-language Next TV reported on Tuesday that he had fallen near his swimming pool at his Hawaii home and suffered an injury near his eyes. Preparations were being made to transfer the businessman to Taiwan for further medical care, the report said.