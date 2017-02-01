Rep. Gabbard says she'll personally pay for trip to Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she will personally cover the cost of her recent trip to Syria.

Gabbard met with Syrian President Bashar Assad while on the trip. A release sent out by her office late Tuesday says she will reimburse a group called AACCESS-Ohio for the expenses "because it has become a distraction."

The lawmaker says the important issue at hand is whether Americans "want their taxpayer dollars to continue to be used in support of militant groups" that she says are working with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group to overthrow the Syrian government.

Gabbard has come under intense criticism for meeting with Assad. But she says there's no possibility of a viable peace agreement unless Assad is part of the conversation.