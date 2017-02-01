WORLD SPORTS at 0015 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Chelsea could afford to miss a late penalty in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday, as Antonio Conte's side extended its lead at the top of the Premier League and its rivals sabotaged their own title bids. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 889 words, photos.

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA — Mignolet saves late penalty, Liverpool holds Chelsea 1-1. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 653 words, photos.

ATH--IAAF-DOPING INVESTIGATION

LONDON — IAAF President Sebastian Coe's former right-hand man was expelled from athletics' governing body on Tuesday after admitting to concealing cash payments during the scandal-plagued previous administration. But Nick Davies was cleared of corruption and allowed to continue working in athletics and at IAAF events. By Rob Harris. SENT: 678 words, photos.

SOC--2026 WORLD CUP-TRUMP

GENEVA — When Donald Trump was just a presidential candidate, there was a belief in soccer that the United States, Mexico and Canada would be a strong choice to team up for a North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 1,286 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-CITY EVENT

STOCKHOLM — In absence of her main rival, Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the race for the overall World Cup title Tuesday by winning a parallel slalom city event, while Linus Strasser became the surprise winner of the men's competition. SENT: 349 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-TRANSFERS

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen used the last day of the European transfer window to sign Jamaican forward Leon Bailey from Belgian club Genk on Tuesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 508 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-TRANSFERS

MADRID — With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid banned from registering new players and Barcelona not looking to make any blockbuster additions to its squad, the final day of the transfer window in Spain was marked by low-key deals involving smaller clubs on Tuesday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 564 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LONDON — The English Premier League's top teams were quiet on a low-key final day of Europe's winter transfer window, with Hull being the biggest mover Tuesday in a late bid for survival. SENT: 344 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN-TRANSFERS

MILAN — Even Mario Balotelli was disappointed at the lack of action by Italy's top clubs on transfer deadline day on Tuesday. By Daniella Matar. 300 words by 0030 GMT.

SOC--FRANCE-TRANSFERS

PARIS — Under new ownership and banking on rebuilding the club with talented young players, Lille signed four players aged 23 or under on Tuesday's final day of the transfer window. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 447 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — The African Cup of Nations has gone retro in the semifinals, which include the three most successful teams in history. Beside Egypt, Ghana, and Cameroon, the fourth semifinalist, Burkina Faso, is the outsider. By Gerald Imray. SENT: words, photos.

— SOC--AFRICAN CUP-THINGS TO KNOW — By Gerald Imray. SENT: words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — — Returning to his former club after a much debated transfer, France playmaker Dimitri Payet came off the bench as Marseille beat Lyon 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Tuesday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 401 words, photos.

SOC--SAINT-ETIENNE-MOUNIER

Anthony Mounier's playing stint at Saint-Etienne lasted less than a week. His sin? Having played for hated rival Lyon, and some inappropriate comments made years ago. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 599 words, photos.

— SOC--BAYERN-INJURIES. Bayern winger Ribery out for 2 weeks with thigh injury. SENT: 111 words.

RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW

Picture the scenario: Ireland vs. England for a Grand Slam decider in the final match of the Six Nations on St. Patrick<s weekend in Dublin. It can be dangerous to make too many long-range predictions but the prospect is enticing, nevertheless. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: by 0400 GMT.

— RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW-TEAM CAPSULES — A look at each team. UPCOMING: by 0400 GMT.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-NEW GENERATION

SAN DIEGO — Small details from Torrey Pines paint a much larger picture of the PGA Tour. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 791 words, photos.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-FINCH. Aaron Finch appointed Australia captain for Sri Lanka T20s. SENT: 121 words.

— TEN--ST PETERSBURG — Defending champion Vinci reaches 2nd round. SENT: words, photos. Will be updated.

