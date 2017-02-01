Declawed, hungry tiger cub found in northern Mexico town

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's environmental protection agency says an abandoned Bengal tiger cub was discovered wandering in a town in the northern state of Sinaloa.

A statement from the federal agency says the cat was captured on a lot in Navolato, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Culiacan, the capital of Sinoloa.

Tranquilizer darts were used to subdue the animal without harming it. It was determined to be a female around 4 months old. It had no claws and was dehydrated and malnourished.

The agency urged people not to keep wild animals as pets without permission or in unsafe, inhumane conditions.

Tigers are not native to Mexico. The agency said Tuesday the species is internationally protected as endangered.