|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|23 18
|2
|3
|48
|16
|56
|Tottenham
|23 13
|8
|2
|45
|16
|47
|Arsenal
|23 14
|5
|4
|51
|25
|47
|Liverpool
|23 13
|7
|3
|52
|28
|46
|Manchester City
|22 13
|4
|5
|43
|28
|43
|Manchester United
|22 11
|8
|3
|33
|21
|41
|Everton
|22 10
|6
|6
|33
|23
|36
|West Bromwich Albion 23
|9
|6
|8
|31
|29
|33
|Burnley
|23
|9
|2 12
|25
|33
|29
|Stoke
|22
|7
|7
|8
|28
|34
|28
|West Ham
|22
|8
|4 10
|29
|36
|28
|Southampton
|23
|7
|6 10
|23
|28
|27
|Watford
|23
|7
|6 10
|27
|39
|27
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|5 11
|32
|41
|26
|Middlesbrough
|23
|4
|9 10
|19
|26
|21
|Leicester
|23
|5
|6 12
|24
|38
|21
|Swansea
|23
|6
|3 14
|28
|52
|21
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|4 14
|32
|41
|19
|Sunderland
|23
|4
|4 15
|20
|42
|16
|Hull
|22
|4
|4 14
|20
|47
|16
|Tuesday, January 31
Watford 2, Arsenal 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1
Southampton 1, Swansea 2
Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0
Leicester 0, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
|Wednesday, February 1
Manchester City vs. West Ham 1945 GMT
Everton vs. Stoke 2000 GMT
Hull vs. Manchester United 2000 GMT
|Saturday, February 4
Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT
Liverpool vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT
|Sunday, February 5
Swansea vs. Manchester City 1330 GMT
Manchester United vs. Leicester 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Scunthorpe
|28 17
|7
|4
|56
|28
|58
|Sheffield United
|29 17
|6
|6
|53
|34
|57
|Bolton
|27 15
|5
|7
|36
|21
|50
|Fleetwood Town
|29 14
|8
|7
|43
|30
|50
|Bradford
|29 12 13
|4
|36
|24
|49
|Rochdale
|27 14
|3 10
|41
|36
|45
|Southend
|28 11 10
|7
|40
|35
|43
|Bristol Rovers
|29 12
|6 11
|48
|50
|42
|Peterborough
|28 11
|8
|9
|40
|37
|41
|Millwall
|27 11
|7
|9
|42
|40
|40
|Charlton
|27
|9 12
|6
|35
|27
|39
|Walsall
|28
|9 11
|8
|36
|38
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|9 10
|8
|38
|33
|37
|Oxford United
|27 10
|7 10
|34
|30
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons 27
|9
|7 11
|38
|37
|34
|Northampton
|29
|9
|6 14
|42
|48
|33
|Gillingham
|28
|8
|8 12
|35
|44
|32
|Port Vale
|27
|8
|8 11
|31
|42
|32
|Shrewsbury
|29
|7
|8 14
|28
|41
|29
|Swindon
|29
|7
|8 14
|27
|42
|29
|Bury
|29
|7
|6 16
|46
|58
|27
|Chesterfield
|28
|7
|5 16
|28
|45
|26
|Oldham
|28
|5 10 13
|16
|30
|25
|Coventry
|28
|4
|9 15
|23
|42
|21
|Tuesday, January 24
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Peterborough 0, Oldham 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday, January 28
Swindon 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Coventry 0, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Oldham 1
Walsall 3, Bury 3
Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Port Vale 2, Scunthorpe 3
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Peterborough 0
Chesterfield vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1
Charlton 2, Bolton 1
|Wednesday, February 1
Walsall vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
|Saturday, February 4
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
|Sunday, February 5
Oxford United vs. Swindon 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, February 7
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|28 19
|4
|5
|58
|34
|61
|Plymouth
|27 17
|3
|7
|44
|30
|54
|Carlisle
|28 12 13
|3
|49
|38
|49
|Exeter
|28 14
|3 11
|44
|29
|45
|Luton Town
|28 12
|9
|7
|41
|27
|45
|Portsmouth
|27 13
|6
|8
|40
|27
|45
|Wycombe
|27 12
|7
|8
|36
|32
|43
|Barnet
|28 10 11
|7
|38
|38
|41
|Colchester
|27 11
|7
|9
|41
|34
|40
|Mansfield Town
|28 10 10
|8
|31
|30
|40
|Cambridge United
|27 11
|6 10
|36
|31
|39
|Grimsby Town
|28 11
|6 11
|35
|33
|39
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|9
|8
|38
|27
|36
|Stevenage
|28 11
|3 14
|42
|46
|36
|Yeovil
|28
|9
|8 11
|30
|35
|35
|Crawley Town
|26 10
|5 11
|32
|40
|35
|Morecambe
|25
|9
|4 12
|32
|43
|31
|Hartlepool
|28
|7
|9 12
|36
|47
|30
|Crewe
|28
|6 11 11
|26
|39
|29
|Cheltenham
|28
|6 10 12
|31
|41
|28
|Accrington Stanley 26
|6
|8 12
|24
|35
|26
|Notts County
|28
|7
|5 16
|30
|51
|26
|Leyton Orient
|27
|7
|4 16
|28
|41
|25
|Newport County
|27
|5
|7 15
|32
|46
|22
|Saturday, January 28
Doncaster 3, Yeovil 0
Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Barnet 1, Carlisle 1
Exeter 1, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 2
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2
Hartlepool 1, Newport County 3
Cambridge United 0, Luton Town 2
Crawley Town 1, Notts County 2
Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, January 31
Plymouth 1, Yeovil 2
Wycombe 2, Exeter 4
Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2
|Saturday, February 4
Plymouth vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, February 7
Crawley Town vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Leyton Orient 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Brighton
|27 18
|6
|3
|43
|18
|60
|Newcastle
|27 19
|1
|7
|54
|21
|58
|Reading
|29 17
|4
|8
|42
|37
|55
|Leeds
|28 16
|3
|9
|39
|27
|51
|Huddersfield
|27 15
|4
|8
|32
|30
|49
|Derby
|28 13
|7
|8
|30
|21
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday 28 13
|7
|8
|33
|28
|46
|Barnsley
|29 13
|5 11
|48
|44
|44
|Norwich
|28 13
|4 11
|47
|40
|43
|Preston
|29 11
|8 10
|38
|37
|41
|Fulham
|27 10 10
|7
|44
|32
|40
|Birmingham
|29
|9 10 10
|31
|39
|37
|Brentford
|28 10
|6 12
|37
|35
|36
|Aston Villa
|28
|8 12
|8
|28
|30
|36
|Cardiff
|29 10
|6 13
|34
|43
|36
|Wolverhampton
|28
|9
|8 11
|37
|38
|35
|Ipswich
|29
|9
|8 12
|29
|37
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|9
|6 14
|40
|47
|33
|Queens Park Rangers 28
|9
|6 13
|27
|39
|33
|Bristol City
|28
|8
|4 16
|37
|41
|28
|Burton Albion
|28
|7
|7 14
|28
|38
|28
|Wigan
|27
|6
|7 14
|24
|32
|25
|Blackburn
|27
|6
|7 14
|32
|44
|25
|Rotherham
|29
|4
|4 21
|27
|63
|16
|Tuesday, January 24
Cardiff 0, Brighton 1
Fulham 0, Reading 1
|Wednesday, January 25
Nottingham Forest 0, Leeds 2
|Saturday, January 28
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Cardiff 1, Reading 2
Ipswich 1, Preston 1
Burton Albion vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Birmingham 0, Norwich 2
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Burton Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1
Blackburn vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, January 31
Rotherham 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Reading 1, Birmingham 0
Preston 0, Cardiff 2
Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1
Aston Villa 0, Brentford 3
Derby 3, Ipswich 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2
|Wednesday, February 1
Fulham vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
Queens Park Rangers vs. Newcastle 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
|Thursday, February 2
Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
|Friday, February 3
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
|Saturday, February 4
Derby vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1730 GMT
|Sunday, February 5
Leeds vs. Huddersfield 1230 GMT
Brighton vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, February 7
Norwich vs. Wigan 1945 GMT