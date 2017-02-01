BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
2017/02/01 06:41
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0

Nottingham Forest: Britt Assombalonga (50, pen., 71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Birmingham 0, Reading 1

Reading: John Swift (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cardiff 2, Preston 0

Cardiff: Peter Whittingham (18, pen.), Kenneth Zohore (28).

Halftime: 2-0.

Barnsley 1, Wolverhampton 3

Barnsley: Marc Roberts (80).

Wolverhampton: Kortney Hause (5), Dave Edwards (36, 77).

Halftime: 0-2.

Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0

Brentford: Lasse Vibe (25, 65), Nicholas Yennaris (38).

Halftime: 2-0.

Ipswich 0, Derby 3

Derby: Craig Bryson (9), Thomas Ince (12), Darren Bent (45).

Halftime: 0-3.

Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Bristol City: Lee Tomlin (31, pen.), Tammy Abraham (70).

Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri (17), Ross Wallace (51).

Halftime: 1-1.

English Premier League
Arsenal 1, Watford 2

Arsenal: Alex Iwobi (58).

Watford: Younes Kaboul (10), Troy Deeney (13).

Halftime: 0-2.

Middlesbrough 1, West Bromwich Albion 1

Middlesbrough: Alvaro Negredo (17, pen.).

West Bromwich Albion: James Morrison (6).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swansea 2, Southampton 1

Swansea: Alfie Mawson (38), Gylfi Sigurdsson (70).

Southampton: Shane Long (57).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 0, Tottenham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Burnley 1, Leicester 0

Burnley: Sam Vokes (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace: Scott Dann (46), Christian Benteke (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (57).

Chelsea: David Luiz (24).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1

Yeovil: Nathan Smith (62), Alex Lacey (64).

Plymouth: Jakub Sokolik (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 4, Wycombe 2

Exeter: David Wheeler (19), Troy Brown (65), Joel Grant (67), Ollie Watkins (90).

Wycombe: Garry Thompson (38), Alex Jakubiak (89).

Halftime: 1-1.

Luton Town 2, Cheltenham 3

Luton Town: Isaac Vassell (41), Liam Davis (72, og.).

Cheltenham: William Boyle (5), Jack Barthram (28), Billy Waters (60).

Halftime: 1-2.