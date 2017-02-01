BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0
Nottingham Forest: Britt Assombalonga (50, pen., 71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Birmingham 0, Reading 1
Reading: John Swift (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cardiff 2, Preston 0
Cardiff: Peter Whittingham (18, pen.), Kenneth Zohore (28).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Barnsley 1, Wolverhampton 3
Barnsley: Marc Roberts (80).
Wolverhampton: Kortney Hause (5), Dave Edwards (36, 77).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0
Brentford: Lasse Vibe (25, 65), Nicholas Yennaris (38).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Ipswich 0, Derby 3
Derby: Craig Bryson (9), Thomas Ince (12), Darren Bent (45).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bristol City: Lee Tomlin (31, pen.), Tammy Abraham (70).
Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri (17), Ross Wallace (51).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Arsenal 1, Watford 2
Arsenal: Alex Iwobi (58).
Watford: Younes Kaboul (10), Troy Deeney (13).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Middlesbrough 1, West Bromwich Albion 1
Middlesbrough: Alvaro Negredo (17, pen.).
West Bromwich Albion: James Morrison (6).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Swansea 2, Southampton 1
Swansea: Alfie Mawson (38), Gylfi Sigurdsson (70).
Southampton: Shane Long (57).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sunderland 0, Tottenham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burnley 1, Leicester 0
Burnley: Sam Vokes (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Crystal Palace: Scott Dann (46), Christian Benteke (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1
Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (57).
Chelsea: David Luiz (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1
Yeovil: Nathan Smith (62), Alex Lacey (64).
Plymouth: Jakub Sokolik (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 4, Wycombe 2
Exeter: David Wheeler (19), Troy Brown (65), Joel Grant (67), Ollie Watkins (90).
Wycombe: Garry Thompson (38), Alex Jakubiak (89).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Luton Town 2, Cheltenham 3
Luton Town: Isaac Vassell (41), Liam Davis (72, og.).
Cheltenham: William Boyle (5), Jack Barthram (28), Billy Waters (60).
Halftime: 1-2.