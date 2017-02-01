  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/01 06:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham

Oldham 2, Peterborough 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 0

Northampton 3, Coventry 0

Bradford 2, Oldham 1

Walsall 3, Bury 3

Sheffield United vs. Oxford United

Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon

Scunthorpe 3, Port Vale 2

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Peterborough 0

Chesterfield vs. Millwall

Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1

Charlton 2, Bolton 1

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Brighton 1, Cardiff 0

Reading 1, Fulham 0

Wednesday's Match

Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton

Reading 2, Cardiff 1

Ipswich 1, Preston 1

Burton Albion vs. Derby

Norwich 2, Birmingham 0

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan vs. Queens Park Rangers

Newcastle vs. Brighton

Burton Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1

Blackburn vs. Fulham

EFL Cup
Wednesday's Match

Southampton 1, Liverpool 0

Thursday's Match

Hull 2, Manchester United 1

England FA Cup
Friday's Match

Leicester 2, Derby 2

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton 2, Liverpool 1

Lincoln City 3, Brighton 1

Oxford United 3, Newcastle 0

Huddersfield 4, Rochdale 0

Chelsea 4, Brentford 0

Middlesbrough 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0

Blackburn 2, Blackpool 0

Burnley 2, Bristol City 0

Tottenham 4, Wycombe 3

Arsenal 5, Southampton 0

Sunday's Matches

Millwall 1, Watford 0

Fulham 4, Hull 1

Sutton United 1, Leeds 0

Manchester United 4, Wigan 0

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Doncaster 3, Yeovil 0

Blackpool vs. Plymouth

Barnet 1, Carlisle 1

Exeter 1, Portsmouth 0

Wycombe vs. Colchester

Mansfield Town 2, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Newport County 3, Hartlepool 1

Luton Town 2, Cambridge United 0

Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe