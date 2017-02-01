BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham
Oldham 2, Peterborough 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 0
Northampton 3, Coventry 0
Bradford 2, Oldham 1
Walsall 3, Bury 3
Sheffield United vs. Oxford United
Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon
Scunthorpe 3, Port Vale 2
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Peterborough 0
Chesterfield vs. Millwall
Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1
Charlton 2, Bolton 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Brighton 1, Cardiff 0
Reading 1, Fulham 0
|Wednesday's Match
Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 0
|Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton
Reading 2, Cardiff 1
Ipswich 1, Preston 1
Burton Albion vs. Derby
Norwich 2, Birmingham 0
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Wigan vs. Queens Park Rangers
Newcastle vs. Brighton
Burton Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1
Blackburn vs. Fulham
|Wednesday's Match
Southampton 1, Liverpool 0
|Thursday's Match
Hull 2, Manchester United 1
|Friday's Match
Leicester 2, Derby 2
|Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 2, Liverpool 1
Lincoln City 3, Brighton 1
Oxford United 3, Newcastle 0
Huddersfield 4, Rochdale 0
Chelsea 4, Brentford 0
Middlesbrough 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0
Blackburn 2, Blackpool 0
Burnley 2, Bristol City 0
Tottenham 4, Wycombe 3
Arsenal 5, Southampton 0
|Sunday's Matches
Millwall 1, Watford 0
Fulham 4, Hull 1
Sutton United 1, Leeds 0
Manchester United 4, Wigan 0
|Saturday's Matches
Doncaster 3, Yeovil 0
Blackpool vs. Plymouth
Barnet 1, Carlisle 1
Exeter 1, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe vs. Colchester
Mansfield Town 2, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Newport County 3, Hartlepool 1
Luton Town 2, Cambridge United 0
Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1
Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe