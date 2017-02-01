  1. Home
  2. World

Burnley inflicts Leicester's 3rd Premier League loss in row

By  Associated Press
2017/02/01 06:12

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, centre and Leicester

Burnley's Michael Keane attempts a header at

Burnley's Joey Barton, right, and Michael Ke

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, centre, battles for

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley condemned Leicester to a third successive Premier League loss on Tuesday, beating the ailing champions 1-0 through Sam Vokes' late goal.

Vokes struck from close range in the 87th minute to secure Burnley's seventh successive win at Turf Moor in all competitions and fifth in the league. Replays suggested Vokes could have controlled the ball with his arm before shooting.

Leicester is two points above the relegation zone in the league it won so unexpectedly last season. Burnley is eight points better off in ninth place.