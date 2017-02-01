PBS' 'Nova' seeking periodic-table fans to fund TV special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Geeks of America, PBS' "Nova" wants you to open up your minds and wallets for a sequel to its sleeper 2012 hit on the periodic table.

A crowdfunding campaign for $1 million to finance "Beyond the Elements" from public TV station WGBH Boston launched Tuesday. The follow-up to "Hunting the Elements" will bring puckish tech reporter David Pogue back as host.

"Hunting the Elements" gave viewers a closer look at the elements of the periodic table. The sequel shows how those elements combine to form the millions of substances in the world.

Producing the show will take up to 20 months, Bredar said. It will be made even if the campaign falls short, a WGBH executive said, but will take longer while funding is sought.