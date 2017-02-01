Meredith Corp. cuts 40 jobs, about 1 percent of workforce

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The nation's top publisher of magazines and websites for women has announced the layoff of 40 employees.

Meredith Corp. spokesman Art Slusark says the job cuts are part of a company reorganization that included promotions, new assignments and the layoff of about 1 percent of its 3,800 workers.

Half are in New York and half are in other company locations including 10 in Des Moines, the company's headquarters.

Meredith publishes 20 magazines including Better Homes and Gardens, Parents and Allrecipes, and owns about 130 special interest publications and digital products targeting millennial women.

The company owns 17 television stations.

Last week Meredith reported record second-quarter earnings from record television political advertising and double-digit growth in digital advertising revenues.

The company expects fiscal 2017 per-share profit to be the highest ever.