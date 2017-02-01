Report links Honduran govt, industry to activist killings

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An international watchdog group has released a report linking top Honduran politicians and members of the business elite to violence against land activists.

London-based Global Witness says Honduras is the most dangerous country in the world for environmental defenders. It says more than 120 of them have been killed there since 2010. That includes last year's murder of Goldman Environmental Prize-winner Berta Caceres.

Global Witness senior campaigner Billy Kyte said Tuesday that crimes against land and human rights activists are "endemic" in Honduras and rooted in corruption and impunity.

The report also calls on the United States to rethink its financial backing for Honduran industry as well as the police and military, which it says "are heavily implicated in violence against land and environmental activists."