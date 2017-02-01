Democrats decry Trump threat to fire inspectors general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are asking the White House for information about reports that President Donald Trump's transition team threatened to remove a host of inspectors general from their posts.

Democrats Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Gerald Connelly of Virginia said Trump officials apparently contacted as many as eight inspectors general earlier this month to inform them their positions were "temporary" and that they should begin looking for other employment.

The Democrats said the threats appear to have been withdrawn amid complaints from lawmakers and the inspectors general, "but there is no official communication confirming that this occurred."

The lawmakers asked White House Counsel Donald McGahn to confirm in writing that Trump has no plans to fire any inspectors general now that he has been sworn in.