HUD nominee Carson details steps to untangle business ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development is describing his steps to distance himself from business holdings and charities to avoid potential conflicts of interests.

Ben Carson filed an ethics agreement with the Office of Government Ethics, pledging to resign from the board of the Carson Scholars Fund and other charities if he is confirmed by the Senate. The fund established by the wealthy, retired neurosurgeon provides $1,000 scholarships to schoolchildren.

Carson also said he will resign as a managing member of companies that include his real estate investments, though he will continue to hold an ownership stake and receive revenue.

A former Republican presidential candidate, Carson is nominated to lead the sprawling agency with 8,300 employees and a budget of $47 billion.