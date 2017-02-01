Officer charged with striking handcuffed suspect on video

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut police officer has been charged with breach of peace because he struck a handcuffed suspect.

Police say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Connecticut State Police opened an investigation last year after a dash-cam video surfaced showing the July 29 encounter, which occurred during the arrest of a man charged with assaulting another officer.

Williams does not have a listed phone number.

The Associated Press left a message for the city's police union. Officer Bryan Reed, the union's president, told the Danbury News Times that he questioned the timing of the arrest and suggested there was "no victim and no complaining party."

Danbury Police say Williams also faces possible disciplinary action.