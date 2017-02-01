The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 29, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Trolls

2. Inferno

3. The Accountant (2016)

4. The Girl On the Train (2016)

5. Keeping Up With the Joneses

6. Sully

7. Anthropoid

8. Hell or High Water

9. Deepwater Horizon

10. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Loving

2. A Man Called Ove

3. I Am Michael

4. The Dressmaker

5. Captain Fantastic

6. The Intervention

7. Christine (2016)

8. First Girl I Loved

9. The Lobster

10. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

