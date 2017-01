Business events scheduled for Wednesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases construction spending for December, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates and release statement, 2 p.m.

DETROIT — Automakers release vehicle sales for January.

Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.