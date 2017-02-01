US skier Shiffrin wins city event to boost overall WCup lead

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a parallel slalom city event Tuesday to extend her overall World Cup lead, while Linus Strasser of Germany became the surprise winner of the men's competition.

Shiffrin beat Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia in the two-run final. Nina Loeseth of Norway placed third after defeating Frida Hansdotter of Sweden.

Shiffrin's 28th career win stretched her overall lead over defending champion Lara Gut to 180 points. The Swiss skier skipped the event to rest a bruised right arm and thigh.

In the men's final, Strasser beat Alexis Pinturault of France, while Sweden's Mattias Hargin delighted the home crowd by winning the small final against Dave Ryding of Britain.

Favorites Marcel Hirscher of Austria and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway were both defeated in the opening round.