2 former railway execs convicted in freight train explosion

MILAN (AP) — Two former railway executives have been convicted in the 2009 derailment of a freight train loaded with gas that set off an explosion that collapsed five buildings and killed 32 people in the town of Viareggio.

A judge in the Tuscan town of Lucca on Tuesday convicted former Italian State Railways CEO Mauro Moretti and the former chairman of the railway subsidiary RFI, Michele Mario Elia.

Moretti, who was convicted for his role as RFI's ex-CEO, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Elia received term of seven years and six months. Prosecutors had sought sentences of 16 years and 15 years, respectively.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that another 10 defendants were acquitted.

Many of the victims' family members packed the courtroom and applauded when the guilty verdicts were read.