Court move extends independence of Polish WWII museum

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A major new World War II museum in Poland unexpectedly gained at least a few more weeks of independence before it is expected to come under government control.

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk is at the center of a standoff between the historians creating it and Poland's populist government, which seeks to take control of the museum and change its content to fit its nationalistic worldview.

The two sides have been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle, and the government was expected to gain control of the institution Wednesday. But a last-minute decision by a court announced Tuesday blocks that, at least for some weeks.

Director Pawel Machcewicz said the court's move should allow him to open the museum to the public in about four weeks.