French Le Pen party calls Canada mosque attack 'deplorable'

PARIS (AP) — A spokesman at France's National Front Party says the terrorist attack in Canada against Muslims at a Quebec City mosque is "deplorable."

But Alex Frederiksen tells The Associated Press that the far-right party is not commenting on news that suspect Alexandre Bissonnette supported their party leader Marine Le Pen, who's known for her anti-Islam message.

Bissonnette has Le Pen and U.S. President Donald Trump as likes on his Facebook profile.

Frederiksen said Tuesday that "It's deplorable, but Marine Le Pen should not excuse herself for comments people make on their private Facebook pages."

The shooting during evening prayers on Sunday left six people dead in an attack that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism against Muslims.