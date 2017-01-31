BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

NKOREA-CHALLENGING TRUMP — North Korea will be casting a dark — and nuclear — shadow over U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' first foray abroad. When Mattis calls on South Korea and Japan from Wednesday he will be visiting Washington's two staunchest allies in Asia. Both host tens of thousands of American troops and both will be looking for reassurances the new administration in the U.S. is not going to drop the ball on North Korea. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 720 words, photos.

INDONESIA-TSUNAMI WARNING SYSTEM — Indonesia's tsunami detection system, made up of seafloor sensors that communicate with transmitting buoys on the surface, has been rendered useless by vandals and lack of funding. Now Indonesian and U.S. scientists say they've developed a way to dispense with the expensive buoys and possibly add crucial extra minutes of warning for vulnerable coastal cities. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 980 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Employees and supporters of a Pakistani Islamic charity are holding protests around the country after their leader was detained by the government. SENT: 120 words.

PHILIPPINES-US — The United States is not building any weapons depots in the Philippines, the U.S. ambassador says, denying the basis on which President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to abrogate a 2014 defense pact that allows U.S. forces to temporarily base in local camps. SENT: 340 words.

PHILIPPINES-DRUG CRACKDOWN — The Philippine Supreme Court prohibits a group of police officers from entering a slum community to prevent them from threatening villagers who have accused them of ruthlessly killing four residents in an anti-drug raid, in the latest setback for the president's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 530 words.

JAPAN-CHINA-NANJING MASSACRE — Japanese organizers for next month's Asian Winter Games say contentious history books will be removed from guestrooms at a hotel that will be used to house athletes. The organizers also say that Chinese athletes will stay at another hotel in accordance with a request from Beijing. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 400 words, photos.

THAILAND-DISSIDENTS — Thailand's military government wants neighboring Laos to send back about half a dozen Thai citizens who have reportedly taken refuge there to escape being arrested for insulting the Thai monarchy, a crime punishable by three to 15 years in prison. SENT: 130 words.

NEW ZEALAND-ANTARCTIC RESCUE — A Dutch tourist aboard a cruise ship near Antarctica who suffered a suspected stroke is successfully evacuated to a U.S. base on the frozen continent. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words.

AUSTRALIA-US TRAVEL— The White House has assured Australia that its passport-holders won't be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the prime minister says. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PEDESTRIANS STRUCK — A sixth person has died in a hospital 10 days after a man with a history of mental health and drug issues drove a car through a lunch-time crowd in a pedestrian-only street in Australia's second largest city. SENT: 150 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares are mixed, with gains in early European trading after a second day of losses in Asia partly in response to jitters over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 480 words, photos.

INDIA-US-TECH VISAS — The shares of top Indian IT companies sink in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that would require salaries for H-1B visa holders to be doubled. The aim: to make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 390 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's central bank upgrades its outlook for growth in the coming year but hedges its bets by keeping its lavish monetary easing unchanged. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 610 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARNS-NINTENDO — Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co.'s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier on healthy sales of Pokemon game software, the company says. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 350 words, photos.

