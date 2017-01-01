TSMC founder Morris Chang falls at Hawaii home: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s biggest computer chip contract maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., discounted reports Tuesday that its founder and chairman, Morris Chang, was recovering from a fall at his home’s swimming pool in Hawaii.

Chang, 85, is one of Taiwan’s highest-profile business leaders, and is often consulted by the media to speak on economic or political issues.

He fell near his swimming pool at his Hawaii home and was injured close to his eyes, Chinese-language Next TV reported Tuesday. Preparations were being made to transfer the businessman to Taiwan for further medical care, the report said.

The accident was the reason why Chang did not show up at a dinner hosted by Taiwan’s chief representative in Hawaii, Wallace Chow, on January 30, the TV station reported.

However, a statement from TSMC officials described the reports as merely rumors, and said it was not aware of anything having happened to Chang.

The tycoon recently turned down an offer from President Tsai Ing-wen to serve as a presidential adviser, saying he could not combine the position with his work at the company.