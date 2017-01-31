German jobless rate dips in January, beats expectations

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's labor market has made a strong start to the year, with the January unemployment rate in Europe's largest economy slipping to 5.9 percent in seasonally adjusted terms.

The Federal Labor Agency said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down from 6 percent. Some 26,000 fewer people were out of work than in December.

Economists had forecast an unchanged rate and a drop of around 5,000.

In unadjusted terms, the unemployment rate rose to 6.3 percent in January from 5.8 percent in December. The labor agency put that down to seasonal factors — the rate regularly rises during the winter months when jobs in some sectors, like construction, are less available.

In all, 2.777 million people were registered unemployed, 143,000 fewer than a year earlier.