Experts raise concern over leaks of sensitive business info via Alipay

Experts on Tuesday warned Taiwanese stores accepting cross-border mobile payment Alipay over leaks of sensitive business information, urging Taiwan to speed up its participation in the mobile payment market.

Alipay, a third-party online payment platform of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, was launched in Taiwan in December 2015, and the platform is aimed at Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan. In just a little over one year, the number of stores in Taiwan joining Alipay has broken the 20,000 mark, which is far greater than the number of stores using local online payment platforms.

It’s common to see the Chinese version of the “welcome to pay by Alipay” sign among stores in the Sun Moon Lake area and night markets around Taiwan.

Mobile payment expert Thomas Wan said Taiwan's stores must go through local banks, which in turn handle the payments with Alipay, to get money back from Chinese consumers. Therefore, Taiwanese banks serve as the intermediary through which the transaction information is transmitted, but with that sensitive business information of the Taiwanese stores could also be transmitted to China, Wan said.

For example, all the information such as how many boxes of pineapple cakes a specific maker sold to Chinese visitors in a day, how much the maker's turnover is, the place of registration, and the consuming condition could be compromised, Wan said.

Wan suggested that Taiwan’s operators quickly jump on the mobile payment service bandwagon to directly handle the transactions and payments with Alipay so that the Chinese operator will only get information of how much money Chinese tourists have spent in Taiwan without further details.

Wan said using services provided by Taiwan’s operators will boost the mobile payment industry, protect business information, boost the business of local mobile payment service providers, and defuse Alipay, which has been gaining strong momentum from Taiwanese stores at an alarming pace.