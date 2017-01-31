Struggling AC Milan loses Bonaventura, De Sciglio to injury

MILAN (AP) — Already struggling in recent weeks, AC Milan has lost key starters Giacomo Bonaventura and Mattia De Sciglio to injury.

Bonaventura, a midfielder, was diagnosed with a tear to his left thigh muscle and will require surgery. He will likely miss three months.

De Sciglio, a fullback, damaged ligaments in his right ankle in a 2-1 loss at Udinese on Sunday and could be out until March.

Milan has won just one of its last six Serie A matches and fallen from the Champions League spots to seventh place, 14 points behind leader Juventus.

The Rossoneri were also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Juventus last week.