Lille signs Ajax striker El Ghazi

LILLE, France (AP) — French league club Lille has made its first signing of the January transfer window by bringing Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi on a 4 1/2-year deal on deadline day.

The powerful El Ghazi, who can either play in a lone striker's role or wide, joined from Ajax.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but sports daily L'Equipe said El Ghazi was bought for a fee of 7 million euros ($7.4 million).

Lille has been struggling on attack, scoring only 21 goals in 22 league games, and made a priority of El Ghazi. The club sits 11th in the league standings, 23 points behind leader Monaco.

El Ghazi says, "My goal is to fight for the club, goals will come later."