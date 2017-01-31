Philippine anti-drug crackdown suffers legal setback

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court has prohibited a group of police officers from entering a slum community to prevent them from threatening villagers who have accused them of ruthlessly killing four residents in an anti-drug raid, in the latest setback for the president's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs.

Court spokeswoman Gleo Guerra said Tuesday the temporary order is meant to protect villagers who petitioned the court last week to stop police anti-drug raids in the Payatas community and help them obtain police records to prove the slain men and one survivor were not drug dealers and did not fight back or provoke the police to open fire.

The national police chief on Monday indefinitely stopped all police anti-drug raids and disbanded police anti-narcotics units following a police abuse scandal.