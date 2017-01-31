Spanish film icon Almodovar chosen as Cannes' jury president

PARIS (AP) — Cannes Film Festival organizers have announced that flamboyant Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be jury president at this year's festival as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux said Tuesday that "Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film."

The director has a 35-year filmography including the breakout, Oscar-nominated film "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" in 1988.

Actors that have starred in his unique universe of black humor, pop culture and sex include Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas.

The 67-year-old said he will devote his "body and soul" to the task and is "grateful, honored and a bit overwhelmed."

The festival runs May 17-28.