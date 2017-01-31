Congressional leaders blindsided, scrambling on refugee ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump paused the nation's refugee program with the stroke of a pen, top congressional leaders of his own party were left to find out the same way the general public did: from the media as Trump signed the order.

GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters Monday: "I guess one of you guys probably told me about it. Thank you for that." Lawmakers complained that they were left in the dark as details of the plan were worked out.

Each new revelation set off alarm bells on Capitol Hill where Republicans, eager to give Trump the benefit of the doubt barely a week into his presidency, are confronting repeated bouts of chaos of the administration's own making. Some lawmakers say they are expecting things to improve given some time.