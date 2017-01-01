Train derails near Taitung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A train derailed near Taitung Tuesday morning, but nobody was reported injured as the incident happened before passengers boarded.

Nevertheless, the accident caused delays for several other trains, affecting 860 passengers while workers did their utmost to clear the tracks by 6:30 p.m., the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

The Chu-Kuang Express train No.704 was preparing to set out from Taitung to New Zuoying in Kaohsiung City and was being maneuvered on a track used to wash trains when a wagon left the rails, reports said. As a result, the main route into and out of the train depot in Taitung was blocked.

Nobody was injured in the accident, which happened around 12:17 p.m., but it would take more than six hours to clear the scene, the TRA said.

Four trains carrying a total of 860 passengers were affected, with delays running from 45 to 75 minutes. Passengers could ask for all their money back at any station within a year, the TRA said.

The accident came on the fifth or last-but-one day of the Lunar New Year holiday, when many travelers were preparing to head home.

In a separate development, the high-speed rail line between Kaohsiung and Taipei was said to lay in extra services Tuesday to handle the expected rush.