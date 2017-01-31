Pineapple, cheese, raisins, oil: Prison loaf varies by state

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Special meals prepared for prison inmates for misbehavior related to food or bodily waste go by a variety of names, including nutraloaf, alternative meal plan, and behavior modified meal. States also differ in how they prepare such meals. Following are ingredient lists used in Delaware and North Carolina, and those formerly used in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

___

DELAWARE ALTERNATIVE MEAL PLAN

Pineapple chunks

Tomato puree

Chopped spinach

Sliced potatoes

Cheese sauce mix

Nonfat dry milk

Oatmeal

Rice

Carrots

Wheat bread

Salad oil

___

MARYLAND SPECIAL MANAGEMENT MEAL

Whole wheat bread

Imitation cheese

Carrots

Canned spinach

Seedless raisins

Great northern beans

Vegetable oil

Tomato paste

Nonfat/skim dry milk

Potato flakes

___

PENNSYLVANIA BEHAVIOR MODIFIED MEAL FOOD LOAF

1 percent reduced fat milk or reconstituted soy milk

Cooked white rice

Raw potatoes, skin on

Grated carrots

Shredded cabbage

Dry oatmeal

Mashed great northern beans with liquid or any bean

Softened margarine

___

NORTH CAROLINA NUTRALOAF MEAL

Black-eyed peas, canned

Great Northern beans, canned

Carrots, canned

Turnip greens, canned

Tomato paste

Oil

Eggs, whole, frozen (for vegan recipe, substitute 5 ounces fresh bananas)

White grits

Rolled oats