Pineapple, cheese, raisins, oil: Prison loaf varies by state

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Special meals prepared for prison inmates for misbehavior related to food or bodily waste go by a variety of names, including nutraloaf, alternative meal plan, and behavior modified meal. States also differ in how they prepare such meals. Following are ingredient lists used in Delaware and North Carolina, and those formerly used in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
___
DELAWARE ALTERNATIVE MEAL PLAN
Pineapple chunks
Tomato puree
Chopped spinach
Sliced potatoes
Cheese sauce mix
Nonfat dry milk
Oatmeal
Rice
Carrots
Wheat bread
Salad oil
___
MARYLAND SPECIAL MANAGEMENT MEAL
Whole wheat bread
Imitation cheese
Carrots
Canned spinach
Seedless raisins
Great northern beans
Vegetable oil
Tomato paste
Nonfat/skim dry milk
Potato flakes
___
PENNSYLVANIA BEHAVIOR MODIFIED MEAL FOOD LOAF
1 percent reduced fat milk or reconstituted soy milk
Cooked white rice
Raw potatoes, skin on
Grated carrots
Shredded cabbage
Dry oatmeal
Mashed great northern beans with liquid or any bean
Softened margarine
___
NORTH CAROLINA NUTRALOAF MEAL
Black-eyed peas, canned
Great Northern beans, canned
Carrots, canned
Turnip greens, canned
Tomato paste
Oil
Eggs, whole, frozen (for vegan recipe, substitute 5 ounces fresh bananas)
White grits
Rolled oats