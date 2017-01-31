Taiwan selected by Rough Guides’ annual list of top 10 countries to visit in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Planning where to visit for your next holiday? Check out Rough Guides' annual list of the top 10 countries to visit in 2017, in which Taiwan is listed as the 10th best in the world.

The top three countries to visit in 2017 selected by Rough Guides are India, Scotland and Canada, respectively; while Taiwan is selected as the 10th best country to visit.

"Taiwan is only just beginning to garner the attention it has always deserved. Cosmopolitan Taipei was named World Design Capital last year, highlighting its pioneering creative scene, new wave cafés and all-round sophisticated city life, while the country’s cuisine and night markets remain world renowned. China’s influence is obvious... Taiwan has a unique geography, mentality and identity,” Rough Guides says.

Spring and Autumn Pavilion, Kaohsiung (Flickr)

"High-speed trains will whizz you out of cities to steamy forests and jagged mountains. Non-stop nightlife is never far from bubbling hot springs and sunny sub-tropical shores. Cutting-edge modern architecture sits side-by-side with ancient temples,” the travel publisher says. “Many travelers are only just waking up to all this island has to offer: get here before everyone else does.”

The countries in the order of the fourth through the ninth are Uganda, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Portugal, Finland, and Namibia.

According to statistics of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau, number of European travelers visiting Taiwan increased 9.37 percent in 2016 from the year before, of which British visitors accounted for the most increase with 59,867 visits, followed by German visitors with 59,798.