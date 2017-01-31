BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Toronto
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|New York
|21
|28
|.429
|9½
|Philadelphia
|18
|29
|.383
|11½
|Brooklyn
|9
|39
|.188
|21
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Washington
|27
|20
|.574
|½
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|9½
|Orlando
|19
|31
|.380
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Indiana
|25
|22
|.532
|7
|Chicago
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Milwaukee
|21
|26
|.447
|11
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|36
|11
|.766
|—
|Houston
|35
|16
|.686
|3
|Memphis
|29
|21
|.580
|8½
|New Orleans
|19
|29
|.396
|17½
|Dallas
|18
|30
|.375
|18½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Oklahoma City
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|Denver
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|Portland
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|Minnesota
|19
|29
|.396
|10½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|7
|.854
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|11
|Sacramento
|19
|29
|.396
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|34
|.320
|26
|Phoenix
|15
|33
|.313
|26
___
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 122, Sacramento 119
Miami 104, Brooklyn 96
Boston 113, Detroit 109
Minnesota 111, Orlando 105, OT
Dallas 104, Cleveland 97
Memphis 115, Phoenix 96
|Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Toronto
New York at Washington
Sacramento at Houston
Oklahoma City at San Antonio
Charlotte at Portland
Denver at L.A. Lakers