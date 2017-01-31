  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/01/31 14:30
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0247 National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 30 18 .625
Toronto 29 19 .604 1
New York 21 28 .429
Philadelphia 18 29 .383 11½
Brooklyn 9 39 .188 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 28 20 .583
Washington 27 20 .574 ½
Charlotte 23 25 .479 5
Miami 19 30 .388
Orlando 19 31 .380 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 15 .681
Indiana 25 22 .532 7
Chicago 24 25 .490 9
Milwaukee 21 26 .447 11
Detroit 21 27 .438 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 36 11 .766
Houston 35 16 .686 3
Memphis 29 21 .580
New Orleans 19 29 .396 17½
Dallas 18 30 .375 18½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 30 19 .612
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583
Denver 21 25 .457
Portland 21 28 .429 9
Minnesota 19 29 .396 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 7 .854
L.A. Clippers 30 18 .625 11
Sacramento 19 29 .396 22
L.A. Lakers 16 34 .320 26
Phoenix 15 33 .313 26

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 122, Sacramento 119

Miami 104, Brooklyn 96

Boston 113, Detroit 109

Minnesota 111, Orlando 105, OT

Dallas 104, Cleveland 97

Memphis 115, Phoenix 96

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Toronto

New York at Washington

Sacramento at Houston

Oklahoma City at San Antonio

Charlotte at Portland

Denver at L.A. Lakers